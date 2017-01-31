A week into his Presidency and the poison Donald Trump sows has become quite clear very quickly to everyone, but his supporters.

Trump issued an Executive Order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. But according to the 45th President of the U.S.A. it’s not a “Muslim ban.” Sure it’s not and I have some swamp land in Florida that I could sell you that would be great.

The order halted refugee arrivals into the U.S. for 120 days, and barred citizens of Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen for 90 days. The order created chaos with protests—peaceful in the majority of cases—at airports across the U.S.,

It also angered people worldwide, including those in Canada who reacted with their feelings of what was happening on social media. The anger was just, and even that was being rebuked by Trump supporters on twitter—many ironically were egg shells where their profile photos should be. I can see why too, I wouldn’t want people knowing I supported such a disgusting bigot like Donald Trump.

All that Trump’s actions—whether it’s the Muslim Ban, or the Mexican wall, his government’s use of “alternative facts” as truths (when they’re lies), or anything else he has done during the first week in office—only goes to show the world exactly the type of person Trump is.

Trump and his staff may think it isn’t a Muslim Ban, but to many inside the U.S. and around the world it most certainly is. Coincidentally, the travel ban doesn’t affect the Muslim countries that he has business dealings with.

As Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday—according to Al Jazeera—Trump’s decision to ban arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was “a great gift to extremists.” I couldn’t agree more.

Sure, Hillary Clinton wasn’t no Princess either, but looking at the first week I’d think many would say looking back she was the safer choice.

The Canadian government issued a statement late on Jan. 28 saying they had secured information that those from the countries banned who had Canadian passports and green cards would still be allowed to come in.

We’re taught not to label and brandish one race, one culture, one career all the same for the bad deeds of a few. But that is exactly what Trump is doing with his “Muslim ban.”

To believe there was enough American people who felt Trump could make “America Great Again.” He’s doing nothing but the opposite. And the ramifications of this will be felt for years to come. And all it’s doing is creating divide in a country already divided because of issues between cops and blacks.

All the work former President Barack Obama did in building relationships with fellow world leaders, all gone within a week of Trump being in office. I’d hate to be one, but we told you so. One has to wonder what Obama thinks of the mess and divisiveness Trump has created in just seven days.

Now the American people are seeing the poison of Donald Trump come to fruition right before their own eyes. As a result the U.S. won’t be the same for a very long time. This might wake them from the slumber that let them vote in someone with no governing experience whatsoever.

Too bad getting rid of Trump isn’t as easy as saying “You’re fired.”

– Pat Healey