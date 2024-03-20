The following is the monthly column submitted to The Laker News and other media by Premier Tim Houston.

Our government is building Nova Scotia, faster.

Nova Scotia is a different province than it was 20, 10 and even five years ago. We are now seen as a province of opportunity – a place where young people can build their careers, and where businesses can thrive.

On February 29, my government tabled a budget that reflects this shift. But what does it mean for you?

It means building up Nova Scotians by making life more affordable.

Starting on January 1, 2025, we are indexing tax brackets, basic personal amounts and certain tax credits. Every Nova Scotian who pays income tax will benefit. From that day on, Nova Scotians will see less tax coming off their paycheques so they can keep more money in their pockets. These measures amount to the largest tax break in the province’s history and will save Nova Scotians up to $160 million per year in taxes by 2028.

It means building up our communities.

What better way to do that than by supporting our children? Children need good nutrition for their learning and well-being and the rising cost of food is placing pressure on many families. That’s why this year we will launch the first-ever, province-wide school lunch program. The program will build on our school breakfast programs and roll out over the next four years.

It means building up our healthcare system.

This budget provides more resources to fix healthcare and improve patient experiences. More support for cancer care. More funding to improve the working conditions for our dedicated healthcare professionals and to recruit more of them. All guided by our Action for Health plan. All in this budget.

One of the many healthcare highlights is a significant investment that will make a difference in the lives of people living with diabetes. The Province will help cover the cost of sensor-based glucose monitors and remove the age cap on the insulin pump program. Considering a person with diabetes pays up to $4,000 per year for a sensor-based glucose monitor, more than $6,000 for an insulin pump and $4,000 for supplies, this is an important investment in the health of many Nova Scotians.

It means building – literally.

New housing. New schools. New hospitals. New roads and highways. This budget supports them all and so much more.

Budget 2024-25: Building Nova Scotia, Faster invests in a brighter Nova Scotia. I encourage you to learn more about how it supports communities across the province at https://novascotia.ca/budget/



Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia

