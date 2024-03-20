HRM Parks & Rec spring programming registration now open

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that registration has opened for spring recreation programs.

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of innovative, cost-effective programming lead by local, passionate instructors in a judgement-free zone.

Programming is offered in a variety of fields – including health, wellness, outdoor and artistic – and is available for residents of all ages and abilities.

Many programs are available at residents’ local community centres, limiting travel time, and the Recreation Affordable Access Program provides discounted recreation opportunities for children, youth and adults in financial need.

Registration for dryland programs opens Wednesday, March 20.

Registration for skating (at the Sackville Sports Stadium only) and aquatics programs will open on Thursday, March 21.

Residents are also reminded that registration for parents seeking inclusion support during summer camps opens on March 22. Summer camp registration will open on Wednesday, April 3.

A full list of all programs can be found on halifax.ca/rec.

To learn more, and to register through your MyRec account, visit halifax.ca/rec.