Cogmagun man charged with impaired driving after Walton collision

WALTON: A 60-year-old Cogmagun man has been charged with impaired driving and fleeing the scene of an accident following a serious collision in Walton on March 18.

RCMP say at approximately 2:07 p.m., East Hants RCMP, fire services from the area, and EHS responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Walton Woods Rd.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that a grey Ford Ranger was travelling westbound on Walton Woods Rd. when it left the roadway and ended up in the ditch,” said Const. Dominic Laflamme, N.S. RCMP spokesperson.

Const. Laflamme said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival. He was located a short time later at a nearby residence.



The sole passenger, a 48-year-old Cogmagun man, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.



The driver, a 60-year-old Cogmagun man, suffered minor injuries.

“The driver showed signs of impairment and, based on information and evidence gathered at the scene, investigators arrested hi,” he said.

The man was was transported to the Enfield RCMP Detachment.

He provided breath samples that both registered at 110mg%.



As a result, Const. Laflamme said, Ricky Lorne McFetridge is facing charges of:

Operation while Impaired Causing Bodily Harm;

Operation while Impaired Blood Alcohol Concentration that is Equal to or Exceeds 80mg%;

Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm.

McFetridge was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on June 17, 2024.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.



File #: 2024-354997