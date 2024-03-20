PHOTOS: Rising Tide dancers wow crowd at St. Patrick’s Day celebration

WAVERLEY: It was an Irish good time on Sunday afternoon at the Waverley Legion.
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the Legion hosted a Saint Patrick’s Day Drop In that featured musical entertainment, games for the kids, and even the dancers from Rising Tide Dance Academy putting on a half hour-plus show dancing to some Irish beats.
The event was hosted by Maurice Aucoin and organized between the Legion and the Waverley Community Association (WCA).
People in attendance–which was a full house–were dressed in their St. Patrick’s Day best all in celebration of the day.
Here are some photos from the celebration and the awesome performance from Rising Tide Dance Academy, which ahd the crowd giving them a standing ovation once they were done.
They were great!
