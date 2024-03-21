Blasting at Aerotech Connector to continue into May: Public Works

WELLINGTON: Crews continue to make progress at construction of the Aerotech Connector in Wellington.

Local residents had emailed The Laker News regarding blasting and damage to their homes, as well as being kept informed when blasting would occur at least last year.

However, there hasn’t been as much in that way happening and residents who live in nearby Oaken Hills say the blasting has picked up and is much more frequent daily.

The residents were wondering if there was any further info on the blasting or timeline for the Connector.

ADVERTISEMENT:

As such, The Laker News contacted the Department of Public Works seeking some answers to their query.

Gary Andrea, spokesperson for the Department, said blasting operations remain underway at the Aerotech Connector project.

“The contractor is currently focusing on areas near Highway 2 and Highway 102,” said Andrea in an interview. “Timelines are highly subject to weather and existing rock conditions.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the blasting will be continuing into May.

“Blasting operations are expected to continue for roughly the next six weeks,” he said.

“The area near Highway 2 should be finished by the end of the month.”

Andrea also provided a bit of an update on the subgrade work at the site.

“We expect subgrade work to be finished by early fall, 2024,” said Andrea.