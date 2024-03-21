N.S. teachers, specialists to vote on strike action April 11, NSTU says

HALIFAX: The N.S. Teachers Union (NSTU) said that its members will hold a vote on April 11 that could lead to a strike mandate.

In a release, the NSTU said they’re making the move as public schools across the province are facing a significant disruption.

That is leading to the more than 10,000 teachers and education specialists casting their vote on whether to strike or not.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, and it is our sincere hope that, in the end, job action won’t be necessary,” said NSTU President Ryan Lutes.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lutes said the NSTU’s goal continues to be to negotiate a contract that will benefit students, teachers, and their families, and thereby, avert any potential job action, something they have been doing for the past 10 months, but not getting anywhere.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union representing almost 10,000 public school teachers and specialists will be holding a strike vote on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



Message from NSTU President @ryanlutes.#nspoli #OurKidsCantWait



Transcript in thread below. pic.twitter.com/ymgIRNxaqL — NS Teachers Union (@NSTeachersUnion) March 20, 2024

On Twitter/X, the NSTU mentions several concerns, bringing them forward, showcasing frustration with the lack of action.

“Hopefully a strong strike mandate serves as a wake-up call for the Houston government, that it’s time to act on the many crises currently boiling over in our public schools,’ said Lutes.

“It’s not taking the lack of mental health supports seriously, and, on top of everything, it is not taking the need for a fair contract for teachers seriously.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Lutes said currently N.S. isn’t taking the many challenges facing the education system seriously.

“It’s not taking escalating levels of violence seriously. It’s not taking the teacher shortage seriously,” he said. “It’s not taking rapidly declining classroom conditions seriously.

“It’s not taking the lack of mental health supports seriously. And, on top of everything, it is not taking the need for a fair contract for teachers seriously.”

He reiterated it is the NSTU’s desire the provincial government begins to focus on negotiating a fair contract in the best interests of students, teachers, and their families – and that any future job action can be avoided.

“Teachers are resolute in their desire to create healthier and safer schools for their students,” said Lutes. “It’s time for the province to demonstrate that same commitment.”