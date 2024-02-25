COLUMN: MPs News & Views with Darrell Samson

The following is the monthly column provided by:

HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

Every March 17th Canadians join communities across the world in participating in vibrant Irish traditions.

March is also Canada’s first ever Irish History Month. Today we reflect on the mark that Irish heritage has left on the Canadian cultural landscape, and the many significant contributions made by those of Irish descent.

HAPPY EASTER!

CANADA CHILD BENEFIT

Over the last seven years, the Canada Child Benefit has put thousands of dollars back in the pockets of nine out of ten families.

That money is helping put food on the table, get kids into sports and arts, and easing financial pressure for parents right across the country – it’s also lifted hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty.

Learn more www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/child-family-benefits/canada-child-benefit-overview.html?fbclid=IwAR189Td71GRnbOitCEhDUmwVE7U6cnWCsYdJ-WCSDMGcXLeWE6mqnk5Z-oY (CCB) – Canada.ca

PLANTING TREES:

Planting two billion trees is taking a significant step forward in Canada’s approach to tackle the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

These trees will capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, improve air and water quality, help to restore nature and biodiversity, cool our urban centres, and create and support thousands of green jobs.

Want to get involved? Learn more:

www.canada.ca/en/campaign/2-billion-trees/2-billion-trees-program/2-billion-trees-program-ongoing-call-for-proposals.html?fbclid=IwAR29gTU–1Boj7NnkuKKbgapKHuuCAYmLywxbwC3SyTSumEtzdeaxApmDIAll for proposals – Canada.ca

GREENER HOMES GRANT

Over the last 3 years, the Greener Homes Grant has helped over 14,000 Nova Scotian households upgrade their homes and save an average of $386 per year on their energy bills.

We’re also helping up to 50,000 low-to-median income Canadians who heat with oil get a heat pump through the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program, and we’re continuing to provide interest free Greener Homes Loans to all Canadians for even more home upgrades and bill savings.

The intake period for the Greener Homes Grant will close this month, however, our government is working on a new phase of Greener Homes that will provide more accessible support to low-to-median income Canadians, so that cost-savings are available to those who need them most.

More information on current and future programs to help Canadians upgrade their homes and save on their bills can be found here:

https://natural-resources.canada.ca/energy-efficiency/homes/canada-greener-homes-initiative/24831?fbclid=IwAR2ULjmhyCcxxUtxQ-IhNMcsiagPKE6V_zqWzjmdZoBE7hTMntHzJ9ktr2Eitiative

– Darrell Samson,

MP Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook