Livestream: Melodies for the MacDonald’s today at 1:45 p.m.

FALL RIVER: Several talented musicians will come together this afternoon, Feb. 25, with one thing in mind–raising money for a young Windsor Junction area boy who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The musicians will perform for about 90 minutes beginning at 1:45 p.m. at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

For those who can’t make it, you can catch it live as The Laker News, in partnership with Dagley Media and sponsored by Premiere Mortgage of Fall River, will bring you the concert fundraiser live.

To check it out just go to: https://melodiesmacdonalds.thelakernews.com/.

You can make an online donation via e-transfer to: Calummacdonald0229@gmail.com

ADVERTISEMENT:

Calum was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

He is preparing for a bone marrow transplant where his amazing brother Lauchlin is the donor.

The strength and courage of Calum, Lauchlin and of course their incredible parents Kathleen & Allan, has the community in awe.

“As friends of the family, we want to help ease some of the financial burden by doing what we do best – making joyful music,” said organizer Louise MacDonald with Joyful Sounds Music Studio.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The concert will be family friendly and feature many styles from jazz to pop to a special Kindermusik moment for the youngest audience members – an event not to be missed.

MacDonald wished to send out a massive thank you to to St John’s United Church for donating their beautiful sanctuary space to hold this concert, and all the musicians for stepping up as well.

The suggested donation at the door: $10 per person; $20 per family.

Doors open at 1:20 p.m.

Again if you can’t make it tune in to the livestream at: https://melodiesmacdonalds.thelakernews.com .