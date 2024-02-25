Langille sisters earn double gold, bronze for UNB, MUN

MONCTON, N.B.: The Langille family may need to build another shelf at their Windsor Junction home.

That’s because both Claire and Jill Langille took home medals from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) track & field championships, held this past weekend at Universite de Moncton.

Claire, representing Memorial University, earned bronze in one of her athletic specialties.

Meanwhile Jill, wearing the red and black of the UNB REDS women’s track & field team out of Fredericton, N.B., earned double gold in individual and team competition.

Jill Langille won the women’s 60-metres in a time of 7.66 seconds.

She then helped REDS teammates Katrina Stefaniuk, Peighton Johnson, and Shelby MacIsaac win the women’s 4-by-400-metre relay.

“Throughout the season my races and times have been consistent, and I’m pleased with the results today,” said Langille.

“I’m looking forward to pushing for faster times at the U SPORTS Championships.”

UNB’s Oliver Arnfast captured the gold medal in the men’s heptathlon, recording a score of 4354 points, more than 600 points better than his closest competitor.

Claire Langille won the bronze medal in the 300-metre race.

The third-year student, studying Biochemistry, also competed in the 60-metre race.

There was no word on how she fared in that race.

MacIsaac earned her second medal of the day with a second-place finish in the women’s 600-metres while Emily Doucet took bronze in the women’s 1500-metres.

“Jillian and Shelby really stepped up to lead the day,” said REDS’ head coach Chris Belof. “Our women had a solid second day, capped by that amazing 4-by-400 win.”

“I’m so proud of our team and what we’ve accomplished,” said Langille, of the relay win. “Everyone played a part and executed the way we wanted to and doing exactly what we set out to do.”

The U SPORTS Track and Field Championships take place March 7-9 in Winnipeg at the University of Manitoba.