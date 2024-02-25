Order of Nova Scotia nominations now open

NOVA SCOTIA: Nominations are open for the Order of Nova Scotia, the province’s highest honour, which recognizes exceptional contributions to a community or field of endeavour.
The order acknowledges Nova Scotians who have made an impact on the cultural life or the social or economic well-being of the province.
Past recipients have included academics, athletes, volunteers, advocates and artists.
ADVERTISEMENT:
“As the Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, I encourage residents to nominate Nova Scotians who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the cultural, social or economic landscape of the province,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize those that have exceeded expectations in a field of endeavour or have improved the lives of others.”
Nominations will be accepted by email or mail until April 19.
People may re-nominate candidates by submitting a new form with updated information about their contributions.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Quick Facts:
-125 members have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia since it was established in June 2001
-appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor on the recommendation of an independent advisory council
-a ceremony is typically conducted each year to invest new members into the order
– only individuals may be nominated (not couples, groups or organizations) and the order may be awarded posthumously if the person is nominated within one year of their death
Additional Resources:
Nomination forms and information about the nomination process is available at: https://novascotia.ca/iga/order.asp