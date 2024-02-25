Order of Nova Scotia nominations now open

NOVA SCOTIA: Nominations are open for the Order of Nova Scotia, the province’s highest honour, which recognizes exceptional contributions to a community or field of endeavour.

The order acknowledges Nova Scotians who have made an impact on the cultural life or the social or economic well-being of the province.

Past recipients have included academics, athletes, volunteers, advocates and artists.

“ As the Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, I encourage residents to nominate Nova Scotians who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the cultural, social or economic landscape of the province,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize those that have exceeded expectations in a field of endeavour or have improved the lives of others.”



Nominations will be accepted by email or mail until April 19.

People may re-nominate candidates by submitting a new form with updated information about their contributions.

