Order of Nova Scotia nominations now open

NOVA SCOTIA: Nominations are open for the Order of Nova Scotia, the province’s highest honour, which recognizes exceptional contributions to a community or field of endeavour.

The order acknowledges Nova Scotians who have made an impact on the cultural life or the social or economic well-being of the province.

Past recipients have included academics, athletes, volunteers, advocates and artists.

“ As the Chancellor of the Order of Nova Scotia, I encourage residents to nominate Nova Scotians who have made significant and long-lasting contributions to the cultural, social or economic landscape of the province,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize those that have exceeded expectations in a field of endeavour or have improved the lives of others.”



Nominations will be accepted by email or mail until April 19.

People may re-nominate candidates by submitting a new form with updated information about their contributions.

-125 members have been invested into the Order of Nova Scotia since it was established in June 2001-appointments to the order are made by the lieutenant-governor on the recommendation of an independent advisory council-a ceremony is typically conducted each year to invest new members into the order– only individuals may be nominated (not couples, groups or organizations) and the order may be awarded posthumously if the person is nominated within one year of their deathNomination forms and information about the nomination process is available at: https://novascotia.ca/iga/order.asp