VIDEO: N.S. Heritage Day skate fun

LOWER SACKVILLE:Nova Scotia Heritage Day Feb. 19 saw more than 250 people turn out to the community skate put on by the Fall River & Area Business Association and MP Darrell Samson.

The skate was held at the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, its ninth year for the Feb. holiday skate.

This year the MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook and FRABA partnered to hold the skate together instead of holding two separate ones.

Chilli! (Dagley Media photo)

Besides the fun couple of hours on the ice skating, there was hot chocolate and chilli upstairs served by volunteers.

Volunteers with FRABA were at the entrance to the rink greeting everyone coming in with a raffle prize for one lucky winner.

Check out the fun in our video story:

A couple of photos from the video story:

Jennifer Reid is interviewed on behalf of FRABA. (Dagley Media photo)