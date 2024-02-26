Fiddler MacIsaac making way to Middle Musquodoboit this Friday

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: A well-known musician is set to make his way to the Musquodoboit Valley this Friday.

Cape Breton’s Ashley MacIsaac, along with Ben Tucker, will bring their Musical Mastery to Middle Musquodoboit on March 1 for a performance at the Bicentennial Theatre.

Show time is set for 7 p.m.

MacIsaac and Tucker, from the Musquodoboit Valley, will join forces to give those in attendance an unforgettable night of music at the Bicentennial.

Tickets available at: https://bicentennialtheatre.ca/product/ashley-macisaac-ben-tucker/

The concert promises to be a genre-bending showcase of virtuosic talent, musical mastery, and spellbinding storytelling.

MacIsaac plays the fiddle with an intensity, authenticity and passion that is hard to deny.

He learned his chops at an early age mentored by some of the legendary greats of the area, performing all over the Island in halls, clubs, barns, and kitchens.

Hi How Are You was released in the mid 90’s and the accolades rolled in, the awards, the touring, the interviews and appearances, the persona took shape, and the legend took hold.

And just don’t come for the concert, make a night of it in the Musquodoboit Valley!

MVBT is pleased to have several hospitality partners for this event.

Reid’s Restaurant and Bakery (conveniently located less than a minute up the street from MVBT) is preparing a special three-course menu in honour of the show. Please contact 902-384-2424 to book as seating is limited.

Reid’s Restaurant will also be on-site during intermission selling delicious hors d’oeuvres.

The luxury farm stay Lindsay Lake Farm has availability for the show and is offering a special discount to ticket holders. Details provided after ticket purchase.

FlowEdge Riverside Getaway is another local accommodation option with availability the weekend of the show.