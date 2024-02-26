Canadians using small clinics may be happier with their healthcare: Wagepoint survey

From a press release

TORONTO, ONT.: As part of a series of national studies to spotlight and celebrate Canadian small businesses (under 200 employees), North American payroll provider Wagepoint is questioning Canadians on how much they support Canada’s small business medical clinics and pharmacies from coast to coast.



Wagepoint recently commissioned a national survey of 1000 Canadians and found the following data for SME medical clinics and pharmacies:



1) Small business medical = better service



A very definitive 81.5% of Canadians claim that they prefer to use a small biz (less than 200 employees) for pharmacy and medical care needs. 83.14% of Canadians also say they get ‘better service’ at a small business medical clinics or pharmacies.

51.5% of Canadians say, ‘Their doctor knows who they are, and they have a good relationship.’



15.1% say their small business medical clinic/pharmacy will 'go further than a major national chain would.'



14.8% say 'they like supporting an independent business more than supporting a major national chain.'

Asked why their favourite thing about using a small business for their medical clinic or pharmacy needs:

3) Clinical Confusion:



Asked to identify their most trusted and most loved small business (under 200 employee) medical clinics and pharmacies:

Only 22.6% of Canadians could accurately name a small business (under 200 employees) medical clinic that they ‘trust the most.’



Only 24.6% of Canadians could accurately identify a small business (under 200 employees) medical clinic that they 'love the most.'



Only 11.7% of Canadians could accurately name a Pharmacy that 'they trust the most.'



Only 13.6% of Canadians could accurately name a Pharmacy that 'they loved the most.'

“I get it. Large corporations spend millions of dollars trying to burn their names into our brains. So, it’s not surprising that we have trouble recalling names of the smaller clinics and pharmacies,” said Shrad Rao, CEO of Wagepoint.

“The trick is to seek them out and build relationships with their staff, owners, etc., so that they become ingrained and our first go-to when we need medical and pharmacy services.”

Well Over half of Canadians don't think the Federal Government is doing enough to keep small businesses of less than 200 employees (including medical clinics and pharmacies) open. A combined majority of Canadians believe that the Federal Government should have extended the deadline for Canadian small businesses (like medical clinics and pharmacies) to repay CEBA loans and be eligible for loan debt forgiveness.

Several small medical clinic businesses and pharmacies across the country were named repeatedly as the most trusted/loved. Listed in order of mentions:

Most Trusted Medical Clinics:
Apple Tree (Toronto, ON)
Victory Clinic (Winnipeg, MB)
Brunswick Medical Centre (Pointe-Claire, QC)
Etobicoke Health Centre (Etobicoke, ON)
Atlas Drug Mart (Richmond Hill, ON)
Moncton Primary Health Centre (Moncton, NB)
Pacific Medical Centre (Markham, ON)

Most Loved Medical Clinics:
Apple Tree (Toronto, ON)
Victory Clinic (Winnipeg, MB)
Etobicoke Health Centre (Etobicoke, ON)
Kensington Medical Clinic (Burnaby, BC)
Kitchener Urgent Care (Kitchener, ON)
Moncton Primary Health Centre (Moncton, NB)
Riverview Medical Clinic (Fergus, ON)

Most Trusted Pharmacies:
Familiprix (Quebec, QC)
Proxim (St. Laurent, QC)
Village Pharmacy (Toronto, ON)
Pure Integrative Pharmacy (Vancouver, BC)
Eriksdale Pharmacy (Eriksdale, MB)
Gail's Apothecary (Lethbridge, AB)
Medical Pharmacy (Scarborough, ON)
Value Drug Mart (Strathmore, AB)
Victory Pharmacy (Toronto, ON)

Most Loved Pharmacies:
Pure Integrative Pharmacy (Vancouver, BC)
Village Pharmacy (Toronto, ON)
Gail's Apothecary (Lethbridge, Alberta)
Med+Pharmacy (Port Coquitlam, BC)
The Medicine Shoppe (Toronto, ON)
Victory Pharmacy (Toronto, ON)