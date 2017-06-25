Fun weekend planned for Keloose

WINDSOR JUNCTION: It’s shaping up to be a weekend of fun to celebrate not only Canada’s 150th birthday, but also Keloose’s 40th anniversary this coming August.

As the final events are pegged down and scheduled, chairman Nick Yeomans is making a call for volunteers to assist with the events on the weekend of August 16-20.

“To make it a success we need to have more people involved during the busy weekend we’re planning,” said Yeomans. “More hands make light work.”

To add your name to the volunteer list, or to give an idea of things that should be held, please go post on Keloose’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

Yeomans said those attending Keloose will notice some increased security.

“The security team will be keeping an eye to ensure there’s no underage drinking or illicit drugs making their way to the grounds,” he said. “Any backpacks or bags being brought to the WJCC will be checked for alcohol and illicit drugs.”

He also said that parking along Windsor Junction Road will be restricted in certain spots from the train tracks by Windgate Drive up to Fall River Road. Parking is also not permitted in the roadway leading to the WJCC.

Currently, the committee has been meeting to plan what they will have for the community to enjoy, including what many tab as the best fireworks show in HRM.

“We’ve been holding fundraisers to raise money for a variety of events, especially to make the fireworks extra special this year with the two big celebrations hitting at the same time,” said Yeomans.

Volunteers are putting the finishing touches on many events, including: the kids parade; water frolics at the beach at the Windsor Junction Community Centre; the fireworks; food trucks; the entertainment on Sunday leading up to the fireworks; just to name a few of the events being worked on.

Yeomans said local community businesses will again be called upon to donate/sponsor Keloose to make it possible.

He also said MLA Bill Horne and Councillor Steve Streatch will be contacted to seek their support for the event.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com