ADVERTORIAL: Find rejuvenation at Fall River’s newest business

FALL RIVER: As you walk into Riverbed Wellness Spa & Salon, the aroma that greets you is one of relaxation, but it also is one that shows the passion both Stephanie Brown and Devan MacInnis put into the new business.

In the heart of Fall River, the business is situated perfectly at 3301 Highway 2, Suite 201 (the Subway building).

Riverbed Wellness Spa & Salon was bustling during its grand opening on Nov. 21, and many residents took the time to visit the new wellness space and boutique.

There is a lot to look over to ensure your wellness and beauty at Fall River’s newest business. (Healey photo)

It is no secret owner Stephanie Brown loves Fall River. Doing what she loves, in a growing community she loves, is a natural step.

“I’m so happy the guests visiting Riverbed are confirming the need for a Spa of this size needed to be here and they don’t hold back their enthusiasm to have an Aveda Salon either!” expressed Brown with pride.

“It’s been great to have people coming in from all over the area, whether it’s from up the road, or other areas of HRM” added Spa Coordinator Devan MacInnis. “This is now their one stop shop to come, relax and rejuvenate.”

Riverbed Wellness Spa & Salon offers full hair services, with cuts and colors for men, women, and children. The Spa has a wide range of esthetics, massage, facials, and body treatments.

The Aveda philosophies mean every booking include elements to ensure you have a de-stressing and transcendent experience.

“We’re pleased to provide a space where people are not just getting their maintenance done; from the lighting to the music, to the aromatherapy… they’re having a wellness moment,” said Brown.

“Our clients get gorgeous results. We want them to walk away with what they came for, but the entire time, we want it to be very relaxing and uplifting.”

Devan says the service providers want their guests to know they mean something to them.

“We want to be a place where not only do they know us by name, but we know every one of them” MacInnis said.

Riverbed Wellness Spa & Salon is open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To find out more about the business checkout their Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/RiverbedWellness and Instagram: @riverbedwellness.

