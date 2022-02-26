EHDCC holding online Rafflebox 50/50 for East Hants food banks

ENFIELD: The East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce (EHDCC) is extending its Trivia Night fundraiser efforts for four local food banks.

The EHDCC announced they are going online to look to raise more money for food banks in the area through an online 50/50 RAFFLE in support of the food banks in East Hants.

It is done through Rafflebox, best known for holding the N.S. Firefighter 50/590 draws every Thursday.

For the EHDCC, people will be able to get tickets until March 7 by visiting https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/ehdcc .

The winner of the 50/50 will receive 50 per cent of the pot.

Funds raised by this raffle will support the following food banks in East Hants:

Shumilacke Food Bank

Caring And Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank

Hants North Food Bank

The Indian Brook Food Pantry

The Trivia Night Fundraise is held in memory of Susie McDonell, a beloved community member and long-time chamber supporter.

The idea of a fun trivia night, combined with giving to the food banks, was originally hers and the EHDCC is proud to continue the efforts in her memory.

The Laker News is the official media sponsor for the Trivia Night Fundraiser.