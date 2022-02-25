HALIFAX STANFIELD: The federal government is investing $14.7 million into Halifax Stanfield Airport to help it recover from the COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

On Feb. 23, Central Nova MP and Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Sean Fraser announced the funding for the Enfield airport from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program. It was made on behalf of Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra,

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois was also on hand and briefly spoke.

The funding is aimed to support continued air services and important transportation infrastructure projects at the airport.

Halifax Stanfield will receive more than $14.7 million to support:

the restoration of runway, taxiway, and apron pavements;

the construction of a new taxiway;

the removal of terrain adjacent to Runway 14-32; and

projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

In addition to the funding for the infrastructure projects, the federal government also provided the Halifax Stanfield International Airport with $5.57 million from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund to help it maintain continued airport operations and essential air services for residents and workers in Halifax and surrounding communities.

Fraser said HSIA is a key transportation hub not just for the Greater Halifax Area, but for much of Nova Scotia.

“It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal trade corridor for many Halifax businesses,” he said. “This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy.”

Blois said HSIA impacts his communities in Kings-Hants, despite sitting in the riding of Central Nova.

“There are thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the communities, especially those from the Corridor of East Hants that are tied to the sustainability of this airport,” he said.