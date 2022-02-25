PHOTOS: Dragons girls basketball play final regular season home game

FALL RIVER: The home games for the COVID-19 shortened Metro High School girls basketball regular season have come to an end for the Lockview High Dragons varsity girls basketball team.

On Thursday night, Lockview hosted Armbrae Academy for the team’s second last game of the year and final regular season game.

After a couple years of being amongst the leaders, the young Dragons squad had a tough year, coupled with many new faces and the COVID-19 pandemic limiting game play.

When The Laker News left the game after one quarter, the visiting Armbrae had a sizeable lead.

The team will look to build off this year’s experience into the coming season as they are only losing a couple players due to graduation.

Here is a look at some of the 236 game action photos we took:

An Armbrae player gets her arm ready to knock the ball away from Lockview’s Emma Isley. Isley had a better idea and kept the ball away, shielding it with her body. (Healey photo)

Daujiah Simmons drives towards the Armbrae basket to score for Lockview. She was stopped on the play. (Healey photo)

Izzy Goncalves tries for the basket. (Healey photo)

The Dragons team includes: Gabby Allen; Sam Archibald; Emma Isley; Brooke Sanford; Avery Chaulk; Nanda Feltmate; Cam Giddens; Leah Weatherhead; Paige Chambers; Daujiah Simmons; Katie MacIntyre; Cate Hartlen; Madison Phillips; and Izzy Goncalves.

Lockview lost the game against Armbrae 75-49.

Scoring details were unavailable.

Leah Weatherhead drives towards the basket in game action. (Healey photo)

Daujiah Simmons watches for the play to develop for Lockview. (Healey photo)

Izzy Goncalves played her final varsity girls regular season home game on Feb. 24.

Leah Weatherhead makes a shot attempt during the game.

Izzy Goncalves prepares to make a pass.