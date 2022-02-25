Lady Dragons, Cheetahs skate to draw in girls hockey play

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Lockview High Lady Dragons and CP. Allen Cheetahs skated to a tie in Metro High School Girls Hockey League play on Feb. 23.

The game ended tied 2-2 with 4:23 left on the clock and Lockview with plenty of time left on a five-on-four power-play as the ice time clock hit zero.

Before that time, the Lady Dragons were putting on good pressure and causing the CPA players to take infractions that however went unpenalized, including a trip in front of the game’s referee.

Halley James opened the scoring for Lockview High.

With the game tied 1-1, Mia Fabrizi sent sniper Adyson MacGillivray in on a breakaway and the forward made no mistake putting the puck past the CPA goalie.

CPA would tie it up a short time later.

Cicely Harnum was solid between the pipes for Lockview High, who finished first in the COVID-19 shortened season at 11-2.

Lockview is first in the playoffs at 2-0-1 for five points.

The game was CPA’s first after the season was allowed to resume.

In boys hockey play, LHS earned a 2-1 victory over Millwood on Feb. 22.

Jake MacAulay and Shawn Wojdylak scored for the Dragons.