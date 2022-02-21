Harnum earns shut out in Lady Dragons girls hockey victory

FALL RIVER: Cicely Harnum stopped every shot she faced on Feb. 15, leading her Lockview Dragons girls hockey team to a shutout win.

The Dragons had four different goal scorers as they beat J.L. Isley Judges 4-0 in the Metro High School girls hockey league game.

Lockview had goals from Reese Mason; Mia Fabrizi; Christina Perrin; and Hilary Wilkin in the contest.

Against Auburn Drive on Feb. 16, the girls doubled up the Eagles 4-2 at Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville.

Scoring for the Lady Dragons were Norah Haas; Mady Boudreau; Adyson MacGillivray; and Hilary Wilkin.

There was no goaltender information provided.

The information for this brief came from what was posted on the LHS App.