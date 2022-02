FALL RIVER: Four different players found the scoresheet for the Lockview High Dragons on Feb. 15.

Lockview defeated J.L. Isley 4-1 in the Metro High School boys hockey league game.

Blair Keizer; Callum Lenihan; Jake MacAulay; and Will Meek bulged the twine behind the Judges goalie for the victory.

The winning goaltender information was unavailable.

Information in this brief came from the LHS App details.