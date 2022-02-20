Fury volleyballers announce commitments to Dal AC, UNB

FALL RIVER: Two volleyball players with the Fall River Fury club team are heading to play university volleyball this fall.

Jenna Adams of Truro has committed to the UNB Reds of the AUS, while Lockview High’s Catherine Wilkie of Fall River is headed to the Dal AC Rams, who play in the ACAA.

At UNB, Adams, a 5’10” libero and outside hitter, has signed a U SPORTS Letter of Intent and will join the REDS women’s volleyball team ahead of the 2022-2023 Atlantic University Sport season.

Adams’ brother and sister are student-athletes at Acadia and her parents were student-athletes at other Atlantic universities.

“Apart from some joking from my siblings to join them at Acadia, there was no pressure from my sister, brother or parents,” said Adams. “They just wanted me to go where I thought was best for me.”

Finishing her Grade 12 year at Cobequid Education Centre, the Truro, Nova Scotia, native is currently a member of Volleyball Nova Scotia’s U18 team and part of the provincial excellence program.

Adams recently took part in Volleyball Canada’s beach identification camp and participated in Nova Scotia’s summer beach volleyball program.

Previously a member of the Truro Cougars club team, Adams is spending the 2021-22 season with the Fall River Fury club team.

For Wilkie, she’s excited to be bringing her talents of the sport she loves to the Rams.

She will be enrolling in the Engineering program at Dal AC and looks forward to hitting the court as a Ram, said the teams post on Instagram.

Wilkie has played for both the Fury and Lockview High women’s volleyball teams.