Enfield woman ticketed for leaving scene of hit-and-run

ELMSDALE: A 42-year-old woman has been issued several tickets, including failure to remain at the scene of an accident, related to a hit-and-0run in Elmsdale on Valentines Day, Feb. 14.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said a caller to RCMP reported the incident to police as happening along Hwy 214.

“The caller said they were stopped at the red light along Highway 214 just before the mall entrance when a car behind them started honking at it,” he said. “As the light turned green, the car to the rear sped away, passed the complainant’s car at the second lights by the 102 ramps on the right-hand side.

“As the rearward car completed the dangerous passing manoeuvre, it struck the front right passenger side of the complainant’s car.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said the offending driver did not stop, but instead carried on and turned into the Superstore parking lot where the complainant observed it strike a snowbank.

“The complainant reported the suspect driver then circled the Superstore parking lot several times before parking and then going into the store,” he said.

He said officers with East Hants RCMP arrived on scene as the suspect driver was exiting the store and questioned her about the incident.

S/Sgt. Bushell said damage was discovered on her vehicle which was consistent with the complainant’s story.

“Police also suspected the driver had been drinking,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver was ordered to undergo a roadside screening test to which she complied and blew a warning.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the woman was issued a notice of suspension for the warning; a ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident; and a ticket for failing to provide proof of insurance.