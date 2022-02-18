Garage destroyed, contents lost in Hardwood Lands fire

HARDWOOD LANDS: Twenty-eight volunteer firefighters from eight departments responded to a fully involved garage fire near a home on the afternoon of Feb. 16 in Hardwood Lands.

Milford Captain Ken Moxsom said firefighters from Milford, along with mutual aid from neighbouring departments in Lantz; Elmsdale; Nine Mile River; Enfield; Station 40 Dutch Settlement; Stewiacke; and Shubenacadie all responded to the 8500 block of Highway1 4.

He said a passer by of the location noticed the garage on fire and called 911.

Moxsom said the fire was in close proximity to a residence.

“On arrival, the detached garage was fully involved with no occupants,” he said. “My crew quickly pulled attack lines and began to extinguish the fire.”

However, the garage and contents were lost in the blaze.

He continued saying the home was not damaged by the heat and flames.

“The important thing, everyone was okay,” said Moxsom.

Moxsom said shortly after Milford fire arrived, Lantz Fire was quick to arrive and assist in putting out the garage.

With it being a daytime call (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Monday to Friday, departments in East Hants at times rely on neighbouring departments to assist each other as Mutual Aid.

“We had 28 volunteer fire fighters with 11 apparatus from Milford, Lantz, Nine Mile River, Shubenacadie, Stewiacke, HRM Stn 40 Dutch Settlement, Elmsdale and Enfield; all arrived quickly to assist us,” said Moxsom.

“In small rural communities we always adapt and overcome with the assistance of our Mutual Aid partners. As you can imagine, during the weekday a lot of members are working therefore we all rely on the other departments to help out.

“Recruiting is an important aspect in the Volunteer Fire Service and we always welcome new members to join and help protect and keep our communities and the residents safe.”

The cause of the fire was undetermined, said Moxsom.