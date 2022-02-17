Full calendar of events on tap at Scotiabank Centre; re-opens Feb. 18

HALIFAX: Scotiabank Centre will re-open its doors to a diverse calendar of events beginning this Friday, February 18 with the Halifax Mooseheads vs. Saint John Sea Dogs game.

“After two long months of waiting, our players and fans are very excited to return to the Scotiabank Centre for Mooseheads hockey,” said Brian Urquhart, president of the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Halifax Thunderbirds return the following night to take on the Georgia Swarm on home turf.

“We can’t wait to be back at The Nest in front of our amazing fans as we look to continue our push towards the playoffs,” said John Catalano, president, and CEO of the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Scotiabank Centre will host 40+ events this upcoming Spring/Summer events season, including:

Halifax Mooseheads 2021-22 regular season – starting February 18 (19 games remaining)

Halifax Thunderbirds 2021-22 regular season – starting February 19 (5 games remaining)

2022 Subway AUS Basketball Championships – March 18-20

Blue Rodeo – March 26

Judas Priest – April 7

Chris de Burgh and Band – April 16

James Taylor and his All Star Band – April 24

Stars on Ice – April 29

Avril Lavigne – May 4

ZZ Top – May 10

Jann Arden – May 17

Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo – June 25 – July 2

“We are so thrilled to welcome fans back to Scotiabank Centre for an amazing calendar of events that continues to grow,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO, Scotiabank Centre. “We know our community is ready for live events to return, driving people into our downtown streets and businesses and creating the energy and excitement we have all missed.”

Per Public Health protocols, venue capacity will begin at 3,000, followed by an increase to 5,000 on March 14; a return to full capacity is anticipated by mid-April. Masks are mandatory at all times and fans must provide proof of full vaccination upon entry.

For more information on events and venue protocols, visit www.scotiabank-centre.com.