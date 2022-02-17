WELLINGTON: The water service was restored as of 12:23 p.m. in the Collins Drive area of Wellington, Halifax water said

———-

PREVIOUS STORY:

Halifax Water crews are on-site undertaking emergency water system repairs near Collins Drive, Wellington. Water service will be temporarily shut down in this area.

No estimate of service restoration time.This work will not impact traffic.

Halifax Water is apologizing for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit us on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.