HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will be providing new support for certain businesses and practitioners in the cosmetology sector through the Targeted Sector Impact Program, the government announced in a release on Feb. 17.



The new program, announced today, February 17, will provide a one-time grant of $2,500 to help eligible businesses and practitioners directly impacted by the tightened mask requirements announced in December as part of the provincewide public health restrictions.



“The government is committed to listening to and working with the business community as we embark on our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development. “After working together with the cosmetology sector, we are responding to the call for support for those who were directly impacted by the tightened mask restrictions in December. This funding, along with the easing of restrictions this week, will help jump-start business activity in the sector.”

The Province will fund and administer the new program, which is expected to cost about $1 million depending on participation. Applications will open on February 25.



Quick Facts:

— the program will be available to applicants who earned at least 50 per cent of revenues during 2021 from eligible services (those that couldn’t be performed without the removal of masks)

— applicants can apply for an additional $2,500 grant if they earned more than $45,000 in revenue from eligible services during November 2021 (proof required)

— the government will continue working with the Cosmetology Association of Nova Scotia to finalize the program rollout



Additional Resources:

More information on support for businesses can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/support/#support-for-business



Nova Scotia coronavirus website: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/



News Release – Public Health Restrictions to Ease Over Three Phases: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20220209007