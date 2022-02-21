Armed robbery in Lower Truro being investigated

LOWER TRURO: Colchester County District RCMP is investigating after responding to an armed robbery at a gas station on Robie St. in Lower Truro.

On February 20, at approximately 6:55 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Esso gas station on Robie St. in Lower Truro. Police learned that a man had entered the gas station and threatened the staff with a weapon while demanding that they open the safe.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police say the man was given cash and cigarettes and he then fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.

The man was described as white, was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, sunglasses and a black hat.

Police believe that the man may have tried to get into a vehicle near the McDonald’s on Robie St. before fleeing that area on foot as well.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6827.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.