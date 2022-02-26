Edmonton authors new book reveals secrets to lead a fullfilling life

From a press release sent to The Laker News

EDMONTON, Alta.: Si Y. Liew wants to ignite the inner fire of millions of people to turn their dreams into reality and create a life they love living.

Liew, based out of Edmonton, decided to author a book to share this system so everyone can break through their inner glass ceilings and stepping into their own power as creator to create a wealthy life they love living.

“How to Create A Wealthy Life You Love: 11 Steps to Attract The Life of Your Dream” (published by Balboa Press) lays a strong foundation to ensure life has something solid to grow and nourish.

“The world is vibrating at fear, anger, doubt and victimhood frequency right now. This book is for anyone wanting to master their fears, banish self doubt and take full responsibility of becoming a deliberate creator of their own life experience so they become magnetic to resources, connection, opportunity, solutions to help build their dreams,” said Liew. “This book lays out a step-by-step map to readers for how to close the gap between their current life to the life they love living, provides clarity to readers of what is next for them, walks them through the process of achieving their dreams – then empower them with the tools and knowledge to become a vibrational match to the life they absolutely love.”

Liew said readers are going to discover tools to let go of their limiting beliefs, repattern their subconscious minds that are keeping them from creating the life they love, release their fears, heal past wounds, and also learn how to partner with the power within to unlock the potential in them to achieve greater levels of success.

“They not only gain clarity into what they really need to achieve happy, fulfilling results in their lives but also establish an inner peace, self confidence and unleash their genius within becoming the best version of themselves,” she said.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Si answers:

“I want them to change their mindset and discover the truth of who they are. It is time to go within us instead of seeking externally for approval or permission,” she said. “Embrace the unloved part of oneself and learn to forgive not just others but ourselves. Let go of the past. See failures as stepping stones to new opportunities because we are not the victims of our story.”

“How to Create A Wealthy Life You Love: 11 Steps to Attract The Life of Your Dream” is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.