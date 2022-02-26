FALL RIVER: A Fall River soccer player has been selected to wear the Maple Leaf proudly at an upcoming international soccer tournament.

Mya Archibald, a Lockview High student, is one of the players announced to the Canadian women’s soccer U-17 national team that will participate in the Costa Cálida MIMA Cup in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Archibald plays locally with the Suburban FC program.

The international youth matches will be held on March 3 and March 5.

Canada will open the four-nations tournament against Poland in a Thursday semi-final before facing either Belgium or Sweden in the Sunday final or consolation match.

The Canucks, coached by Emma Humphries, will be in camp from Feb. 28 to March 6 as they continue their preparations for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship. That qualification tournament, which runs April 23 to May 8, will feature players born 2005 or later.

Canada will be in Concacaf Group F alongside Bermuda, Dominican Republic and Jamaica. From that group stage, three teams will advance to the Concacaf knockout stage featuring a Round of 16,

Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and both a third-place match and Final. The top-three nations in the competition will qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022.

For the Costa Cálida MIMA Cup in Spain, Canada will take a squad of 21 players, with the bulk of the squad part of Canada Soccer’s National Development Centres and Regional EXCEL Centres.

This will be the group’s second camp following a pair of international youth matches against Mexico in December.

The Laker News will be interviewing Archibald upon her return home about the experience and more. She was busy preparing so we couldn’t chat ahead of time.

CANADA U-17

GK- Noelle Henning | CAN / NDC-CDN Ontario

GK- Coralie Lallier | CAN / NDC-CDN Québec

CB- Clare Logan | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC / NDC-CDN British Columbia

CB- Zoe Markesini | CAN / NDC-CDN Ontario

CB- Ireoluwa Omotayo | CAN / Calgary Rangers SC

CB- Nyah Rose | CAN / NDC-CDN Ontario

FB- Mya Archibald | CAN / Nova Scotia REX

FB- Janet Okeke | CAN / NDC-CDN Québec

FB- Ella Ottey | CAN / NDC-CDN Ontario

M- Anna Hauer | CAN / Calgary Foothills SC

M- Jeneva Hernandez Gray | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC / NDC-CDN British Columbia

M- Mika Marolly | CAN / Canada NDC-CDN Québec

M- Isabel Monck | CAN / Calgary Foothills SC

M- Alanna Raimondo | CAN / Canada NDC-CDN Ontario

M- Felicia Roy | CAN / NDC-CDN Québec

F- Amanda Allen | CAN / Canada NDC-CDN Ontario

F- Jade Bordeleau | CAN / Canada NDC-CDN Québec

F- Ella Emri | USA / San Diego Surf

F- Joy Kimwemwe | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC / NDC-CDN British Columbia

F- Rosa Maalouf | CAN / Canada NDC-CDN Ontario

F- Jaime Perrault | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC / NDC-CDN British Columbia