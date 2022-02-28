LANTZ: Evan Tilley scored a hat-trick, and the East Hants Ryson Construction Jr. C Penguins blew open a close game with a three goal third period.

East Hants led 3-1 after 40 minutes before scoring three times in the final stanza to earn a 6-1 victory in Jr C Hockey play in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Tilley had two of the three goals in the third for the Pens. Two of his three tallies came on the power-play.

Nic Hazelwood; Connor MacIntyre; and Scott Gamble on the power-play had the other East Hants goals in the contest.

Adam Colbourne picked up three assists, while Gamble had a pair of helpers.

The Pens celebrate the game’s first goal. (Healey photo)

Single assists were credited to: Tilley; Joshua Spruin; Mark Randell; Issac Kavanaugh; Logan Forward, who also had four penalty minutes; and Donavin George.

East Hants goalie Mason Denike had 31 saves on 32 shots he faced in between the pipes.

Between the two teams, there were almost 70 penalty minutes handed out with East Hants recording 26 penalty minutes and 43 for Chester.

East Hants is on the road for their next two games against Chester and Sackville, March 6, and March 11, before returning home March 12 at 5 p.m.