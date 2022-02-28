Halifax Water submits water rate increase to NSUARB

Pending approval, the monthly impact on the average residential customer would be an increase of $2.51,

starting September 2022, and additional $2.60/month in April 2023.

HALIFAX: A general rate application (GRA) has been submitted by Halifax Water to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB).

As part of the application, the municipally owned utility, operating on a cost of service basis, is seeking approval for a 3.6% increase in average residential bills starting in September 2022 and April 2023.

This request is driven by increased operating and capital costs resulting from aging infrastructure, increasingly stringent environmental compliance regulations and growth within the municipality. Pending approval, this will be the first increase in water rates since 2016, and the first increase in stormwater rates since 2017.

Wastewater rates were adjusted as part of the rate application filed in 2020. Halifax Water is a municipal utility that operates on a break-even basis, and there is no component of profit built into the rates.

“Halifax Water is at a critical point that requires the utility to submit a rate application to avoid further operating deficits,” said Cathie O’Toole, General Manager of Halifax Water. “Our team is acutely aware of the impact that this has on our customers and understand that any increase is unwelcome.

“That is why we have worked through numerous financial models to help minimize the impact on customers over the next two years.”

As part of the application, Halifax Water is requesting increases, which would have the following impact on the average residential customer, beginning in September 2022.

Water $0.55/month

Wastewater $1.55/month

Stormwater $0.42/month

In April 2023, Halifax Water is requesting increases for the following services:

Water $1.38/month

Wastewater $0.72/month

Stormwater $0.50/month

Based on the application to the NSUARB, customers and other stakeholders will now have an opportunity to participate in the regulatory review process.

“We are committed to ongoing engagement with our customer and stakeholders,” said O’Toole. “Our goal is to be proactive and build positive and productive working relationships within our community.

“We want to hear from you.”

For more information on the proposed rate increase, rate application details and water conservation tips, visit www.halifaxwater.ca/2022-rate-application.