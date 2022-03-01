Halifax homicide case added to rewards program

DARTMOUTH: The provincial government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide of Joseph (JoJo) Beals.



On February 20, 2021, members of the Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Mount Edward Road in Dartmouth.

The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle had been shot, causing a collision. Joseph Beals was transported to hospital where he died.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide.

Investigators believe there are people with information not offered to the police that could lead to an arrest and charges.

“If you know something that could help solve this case, please come forward,” said Minister of Justice Brad Johns. “It could help bring some closure to the victim’s family.”

Anyone with information regarding the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Joseph (JoJo) Beals should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.