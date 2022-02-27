Young woman thankful for IWK’s Eating Disorder recovery program

MILLER LAKE WEST: A young woman from Miller Lake West is holding her head high and speaking openly about her recovery from anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder thanks to a keen doctor and a program based at the IWK.

Kayla Wright, a Grade 10 student at Lockview High School, said she wasn’t even aware she had an issue until she started an Eating Disorder Recovery program in Halifax.

About a year-and-a-half ago Kayla got a phone call that would change her outlook on life and how she ate.

“For the longest time neither me nor my parents thought that I had an eating disorder, they just thought I was “eating healthy,” said Kayla. “I was not eating healthy; in fact, it was the complete opposite.

“It got to the point my parents suspected something was up and decided to call the IWK explaining how they thought I could have an eating disorder. They told my parents that I had to talk to my family doctor first and that it would likely take a few months to be invited to take part in the eating disorder program at the IWK since there was a wait list.”

The 15-year-old said they spoke to her family doctor shortly after that phone call and told her about what was going on. She took Kayla’s vitals and sent them to the IWK.

“The very next day my mom picked me up from school early because she had gotten a call from the IWK that I needed to come into the hospital ASAP,” recalled Kayla. “We went to the emergency department. They talked to me, took my bloodwork and vitals again, and later that night, admitted me to the Garron Centre of the IWK. I was so sick that I skipped the waitlist line and had to get help right then.

“We had no idea how serious my eating disorder was, and were surprised how much danger I was in.”

During the prime of her eating disorder the only thing on Kayla’s mind was her weight and how many calories were in everything.

“I had apps on my phone that tracked my eating every day. All my recent searches on my phone were about how many calories were in the food I was eating,” she said. “It got to the point where I couldn’t eat food without knowing how many calories were in it. Breakfast had to be under 300 calories and lunch had to be around 300 calories, no more. I ate whatever was for supper because I felt relieved that I didn’t eat much during the day, so eating supper was fine.

“I never drank anything other than water with all my meals. In the evening I would usually have an apple. I ate so little that my eating disorder became super dangerous fast.”

She was at the Garron Centre for almost a month and a half, and then went home and continued recovery from there.

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the problem for Kayla.

“Covid destroyed my mental health and was supposedly one of the biggest factors of why I had an eating disorder,” said Kayla. “Doing nothing all day just sitting within my thoughts.”

Kayla spoke about taking part in the Eating Disorder Program.

“At first, I hated it, but that’s when I was at the peak of my sickness. I hated the fact of getting better and people controlling my eating,” she said. “Although I felt that way, I just trusted everyone that they knew what they were doing, which was 100 per cent the right thing to do.

“Now that I am better, I realize taking part in the program has definitely made me a stronger person and taught me about taking care of myself. I like to be open about it with my family and friends and it feels good knowing that I can support others who may be going through something similar.”

The experience has taught Kayla a lot about herself, she said.

“I would go through really tough times where it felt like there was no light in me. I felt awful,” said Kayla. “But as the nurses and doctors kept saying it will get better. And it did.

“Recovering has changed my mood in a positive way, I don’t feel like I am stuck in a great big hole anymore. It’s something that makes me cringe when I think about it because it was just such a bad time that I now know how to avoid.”

Kayla said now that she is better, she realizes her eating disorder was the worst thing that has ever happened to her.

“I’m so grateful to all the people that have helped me throughout this journey, and I now realize how dangerous eating disorders are,” she said with a smile. “It’s hard to believe I was so sick. Most people don’t think that eating disorders are a big deal and it’s easy to get over. It’s the complete opposite.

“Recovery was the hardest thing in my life that I’ve ever dealt with. I now have learned how to accept myself for who I am and stop being so critical.

“I feel much happier, healthier, and looking back on my prime eating disorder times, I find it disgusting. Nobody should ever have to go through such a terrible time.”