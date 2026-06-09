Amanda Mombourquette launches campaign to become new N.S. Liberal Party leader

(The following is from a press release sent to media)

ST. PETER’S, CAPE BRETON: After many encouraging conversations with Liberal members and strong supporters by her side, Amanda Mombourquette officially announces that she is running for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party.

Mombourquette is from St. Peter’s, Cape Breton, where she currently serves as the Deputy Warden for the Richmond County Council. She has extensive experience in rebuilding organizations, an asset that is critical for the Nova Scotia Liberal Party to move forward.

“While today is a time for celebration of what is possible for our party and province, we must not lose sight of the hard work that lies ahead,” said Mombourquette in her official launch post. “Rebuilding the Nova Scotia Liberal Party must be done with a grassroots approach.

“A leader must listen and reflect on what our membership needs and is asking for. Importantly, they must take action.”

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In her official announcement post, Mombourquette recognizes that it is up to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party to provide Nova Scotians with the best alternative option during the next election. In acknowledgement of this, she states: “much like my bid for leader, the opportunity to lead this province will be earned. And that is what I intend to do.

“Together, we can rebuild our party for the better, and in turn, earn the trust of Nova Scotians to form government and deliver a plan that offers hope and meaningful change for all.”

Mombourquette mentions that she will be travelling across the province to engage Liberals in meaningful conversations and to start the work on charting the path forward.

She notes that there will be an official campaign launch celebration in Cape Breton, once the byelection in Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay has concluded.

The official campaign announcement can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?

id=61589554895735