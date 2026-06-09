Wastewater system repairs to take place on Sackville Drive on June 11

LOWER SACKVILLE: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, Halifax Water crews will be performing wastewater system repairs near 585 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville.

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area.

There will be a lane drop between Florence Street and 601 Sackville Drive. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows.

Sidewalks within the work zone will be closed.

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Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water said they apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

For more information on Halifax Water, please check www.halifaxwater.ca, visit them on YouTube, or Twitter @HalifaxWater, Facebook, or call Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.