MAIN PHOTO: DeeDee Austin performs at The Old Triangle in Charlottetown, PEI. (Healey photo)

CHARLOTTETOWN: It would be hard to know that the first live performance DeeDee Austin had given in support of her debut CD, Stepping Stones, was July 9.

The Fall River singer, with Indigenous roots, performed flawlessly the six songs on the CD, which is available on all platforms, along with some covers. She also gave the crowd of about 50-60 people upstairs at the Old Triangle in Charlottetown a bonus performance of an as-of-yet unreleased song focused on Residential Schools. Indigenous drumming band Lone Cry Singers opened up the performance with a few songs.

Before she hit the stage, Austin was smiling for photos with proud family and friends—almost as if she had no nerves for her first live performance in support of Stepping Stones.

The only thing that could have made the show a bit better was if Austin had talked more about the meaning of each song and how they came about. But outside of that, for being 15, the performance was better then one might expect for a first time.

Austin, a Lockview High student, gave her thoughts on how her first live performance went. She performed a second show in support of her FMP Matrix studio EP on July 10, also at The Old Triangle. Scott Ferguson from the Dartmouth-based FMP is her producer.

“I think it went amazing,” said Austin on July 9. “It’s my first gig out of town and I think I did pretty good.”

Stepping Stones includes songs titled Chevy; A Little Past 9 (which has a video released on her socials); the very catchy Wishes; Don’t Live A Lie; Broken; and Small Town Girl.

The CD release has been a couple years in the works, but with it now out and the reviews of her first performance all complimentary, Austin is relieved.

“They were very excited (reaction from those in attendance),” she said. “I got a lot of compliments. I’m humbled. I’m not going to toot my own horn. But the comments are very much appreciated.”

For the last song of her set, Austin began giving an explanation while getting choked up about it. It was about the Residential Schools. Her grandmother is a Residential School survivor, and with the sad news of the thousands of bodies found at gravesites at Residential School sites to date, it really touched her.

The Lone Cry Singers drumming group opened for DeeDee Austin. (Healey photo)

She felt she wanted to do something to bring attention to the matter and was happy she was able to write the not yet released (but they hope to soon) song.

“It was really tough (to perform the song),” said Austin. “It’s a tough subject right now. That’s always a topic I will talk about, but it’s very tough because I know what she’s been through.”

Austin said she hopes to just get better in future shows.

“This is one experience, one of many,” she said. “I just have to take it day by day. We’ll see where everything goes.”

To find out more on Austin, who attended Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River for middle school, checkout her Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deedeeaustin107; Instagram: @deedeeaustin107; and website www.DeeDeeAustin.com.

Two members of the Lone Cry Singers (Healey photo)