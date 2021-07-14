Two arrested after service centre break-in, vehicles stolen

SHUBENACADIE: Two men have been arrested and charged following an early-morning break-in at an auto service centre in Shubenacadie, police say.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesman with N.S. RCMP, said East Hants RCMP responded to a complaint of a break-in at the business on Highway 2 in Shubenacadie at approximately 4 a.m. om July 8.

“A cash register and multiple vehicles were stolen from the service centre,” said Cpl. Marshall.

He said that same day, police received six more complaints of vehicles being broken into and personal items being stolen from them in various communities across the Municipality of East Hants.

Cpl. Marshall said two suspects, a 28-year-old from HRM and a 25-year-old from Lunenburg County, were later arrested by Halifax Regional Police and the men were found to be in possession of various stolen items.

“The items have been recovered and were processed by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section,” he said.

Both men were held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP would like to remind the public to ensure you lock your vehicles and refrain from leaving personal belongings in them when unattended.

File #: 2021-985776, 2021-985197, 2021-985118, 2021-984397, 2021-984308, 2021-984258, 2021-984164