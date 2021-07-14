UPDATED: Police deem suspicious death of Sipekne’katik man a homicide

MILLBROOK: Police confirmed on July 14 that the sudden death of a 42-year-old Sipekne’katik man in Millbrook is a homicide.

In a release, N.S. RCMP said the force’s Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit with assistance from the Millbrook RCMP is investigating the suspicious death

At approximately 2:15 p.m. July 12, Millbrook RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Glooscap Dr. in Millbrook. Investigators have since deemed the death to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

The investigation is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Colchester County District RCMP.

The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-896-5060.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

File #: 2021-1010041