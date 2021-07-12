Toronto Six nab Fall River’s MacDonald in NWHL Draft

FALL RIVER: A women’s hockey player with ties to Fall River will be lacing up her skates as a professional women’s hockey player this coming season.

Annie MacDonald, who was donning the uniform of the Princeton Tigers of the NCAA, was selected with the ninth pick of the 2021 National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) Draft by the Toronto Six.

MacDonald spent four seasons playing with the Princeton Tigers in the NCAA, where she tallied 10 goals and 43 points during a 93-game span.

At just 22-years-old, MacDonald can add to the offence and provide a confidence boost for the Six, entering their seventh season.

“It’s such an honour to be selected to the NWHL by the Toronto Six,” MacDonald said in a team release. “Ever since I was a little girl, I always imagined playing professional hockey and the NWHL has made that dream possible. I’m looking forward to lacing them back up.”

Cara Morey, head coach of the Tigers, said MacDonald is a complete player—hard working and plays a 200-foot game, outworking her opponents.

“She is a play-maker and energy-giver who will help the Six in all areas of the game,” said Morey.