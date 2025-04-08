Awareness walk scheduled for crosswalk safety in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH: In partnership with the Crosswalk Safety Society of Nova Scotia, a community crosswalk safety awareness event will take place on April 19.

The event and walk’s aim is to bring attention to pedestrian lives lost and a lack of safety for pedestrians.

On April 19, the Pedestrian Safety Project will be hosting a Crosswalk Safety Community Meeting, followed by an Awareness Walk.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Family members and friends of people impacted personally through road traffic incidents resulting in death or injury are particularly and warmly invited to attend.

Doors will open to the public and the media at 12:45.

The meeting will commence at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth at 1pm in the Nantucket Room.

The event will be recorded and posted on YouTube.