Back-to-back: Naugle takes second straight Pro Stock Tour checkered flag at FGI 150

The podium at the FGI 150 at Riverside, led by Nic Naugle in first (second from right). (Healey photo)

RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: Nicholas Naugle continued his winning ways on the Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour, capturing his second consecutive victory Saturday night at Riverside International Speedway after taking the lead on a late-race restart.

The Dartmouth driver became the first two-time winner on the Tour this season with the victory in the 150-lap feature.

Robbie MacEwen of Charlottetown, P.E.I., looked poised to earn his first career Tour victory away from Prince Edward Island after leading the most laps, but had to settle for second after Naugle made his move late in the race.

Jarrett Butcher, who has strong ties to the Enfield racing community, held off a late charge from reigning Tour champion Ashton Tucker of Miramichi, N.B., to secure third.

Austin MacDonald of Pictou completed the top five after battling with Butcher and Tucker in the closing laps.

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Local drivers also turned in solid performances. Gage Gilby of Enfield brought the No. 25G home in 10th place, while Colton Noble of Nine Mile River finished 15th in the No. 0 machine.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction crossed the line 17th in the No. 24 after completing 29 laps.

It was a frustrating evening for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Cole Butcher, who competes full-time for ThorSport Racing. Mechanical problems forced the Mooresville, N.C.-based driver to retire after just 21 laps, leaving him with an 18th-place finish.

Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races were cancelled following an extended rain delay that postponed the start of the event.

Feature race contingency award winners included:

Donald Chisholm (Eastlink Fastest Lap Award), Robbie MacEwen (R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award), Ashton Tucker (Swift Springs Hard Charger Award), Chris Hughes (QA1 Free Pass Award), Ryan VanOirschot (Fivestar Hard Luck Award), and Owen Mahar (Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race).

The FGI 150 was the undercard for the NASCAR Pinty’s 300, won by Kevin Lacroix.

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour returns to Riverside International Speedway on July 18 for the prestigious IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis, featuring short-track standout Bubba Pollard.