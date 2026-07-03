Ice cream with Grandma tops Dawson Burns’ plans for Atlantic Cup celebration

Dawson Burns of Lantz holds onto the Atlantic U13AAA Cup championship banner with the Cup next to him at the Elmsdale Square earlier this week as he began his week with the cup. He planned to take it to Cape Breton as he visited family up there. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Before the Atlantic Cup visits scenic lookoffs and famous Cape Breton landmarks, it has one very important stop to make.

For Dawson Burns of Lantz, the first order of business while visiting Cape Breton with the championship trophy will be sharing ice cream with his grandmother—served right out of the Atlantic Cup.

“We’re going to go to Cape Breton so me and my grandma can eat ice cream out of the cup,” Dawson said with a smile, adding that they haven’t yet decided what flavour they’ll enjoy.

The Halifax Hawks U13 AAA forward earned the opportunity after helping his team capture the Atlantic Cup championship in dramatic fashion.

Dawson, the lone East Hants player on the Hawks roster, played a pivotal role in the title game.

Trailing late in the championship final, Burns set up the tying goal with just nine seconds remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The Hawks then completed the comeback by scoring just over a minute into the second overtime period to claim the Atlantic championship.

“It’s amazing,” Dawson said of having the chance to spend a week with the massive trophy. “I don’t even know how to explain that.”

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As part of a team tradition, the Hawks’ management is allowing each player to take the Atlantic Cup home for about a week to celebrate the championship with family, friends and their communities.

Burns officially began his week with the trophy Monday afternoon by bringing it to The Square in Elmsdale, outside Leno’s Stop Shop.

While Cape Breton is the highlight of his plans, Dawson said the cup will also visit several well-known locations around the island, including stops along the waterfront and other scenic destinations.

The championship means plenty to the young hockey player.

“It means a lot,” he said. “The team is great. Teammates are great. Coaches are great. It means a lot.”

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Burns also takes pride in representing East Hants on the championship squad.

“Yes, I am the only player from East Hants,” he said.

For Dawson, the Atlantic Cup is more than a trophy. It represents the reward for a season of hard work, a memorable championship comeback, and now, a week of unforgettable memories with family.

And when his time with the cup is over, he’ll always be able to say that one of the Atlantic champions’ first celebrations involved sharing ice cream with Grandma—from the very trophy they worked so hard to win.