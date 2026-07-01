Humidex values up to 38 expected as heat warning issued for mainland Nova Scotia

ELMSDALE: Residents across mainland Nova Scotia, including Halifax, Fall River, Beaver Bank and East Hants, are being urged to take precautions as Environment Canada has issued a yellow heat warning for Thursday and Friday, with hot conditions potentially continuing into Saturday.

Daytime highs are expected to reach between 29 C and 32 C on Thursday, with humidex values making it feel as hot as 38 C. Overnight temperatures are forecast to remain between 18 C and 20 C, offering little relief from the heat.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to climb to between 29 C and 33 C, with humidex values near 37.

While there is some uncertainty about how long the hot weather will last, forecasters say the warm, humid air mass could linger into Saturday before cooler conditions arrive. Areas along the immediate Atlantic coast are expected to be somewhat cooler.

Environment Canada says the prolonged heat, combined with warm overnight temperatures, increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

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Residents are encouraged to check on older adults, people living alone and others who may be more vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat.

Health officials recommend drinking water regularly, even before feeling thirsty, limiting outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when outside.

People should also watch for signs of heat exhaustion, including headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and extreme fatigue. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should stop their activity, move to a cooler place and drink water.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms can include hot, red skin, confusion, dizziness, nausea and changes in consciousness.

Anyone showing signs of heat stroke should receive immediate medical attention by calling 911 while efforts are made to cool them down.

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Residents without air conditioning are encouraged to seek out cooler public spaces such as libraries, community centres, cooling centres or shaded parks if their homes become too warm.

Officials also remind the public never to leave children, older adults or pets unattended in parked vehicles, even for a short period of time.

Environment Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness advise residents to continue monitoring weather forecasts and alerts as conditions evolve.

This latest update was posted at 10:16 PM on July 1. The Impact Level: Moderate and Forecast Confidence: High.