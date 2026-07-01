Shubenacadie Hay Days Canada Day parade 2026 Livestream (Edit)

SHUBENACADIE: It was beautiful weather as the Shubenacadie Hay Days celebrated their 40th anniversary, kicked off with their annual Canada Day parade.
The event also included a fun run; activity at the ballfield; a breakfast at the Shubie Legion; a car show; and the REMAX Nova Balloon was there; and more.
There was also music at the ballfield and performances from Indigenous dancers showcasing their culture.
It all wrapped up with an amazing fireworks show.
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Here is the edit of the livestream video.
Livestream sponsored by Ettinger’s Home Hardware, Carruthers MacDonell Robson Law
Video production by Matt Dagley
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