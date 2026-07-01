Shubenacadie Hay Days Canada Day parade 2026 Livestream (Edit)

A young girl waves her Canada flag with a family member nearby as she waits for the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

SHUBENACADIE: It was beautiful weather as the Shubenacadie Hay Days celebrated their 40th anniversary, kicked off with their annual Canada Day parade.

The event also included a fun run; activity at the ballfield; a breakfast at the Shubie Legion; a car show; and the REMAX Nova Balloon was there; and more.

There was also music at the ballfield and performances from Indigenous dancers showcasing their culture.

It all wrapped up with an amazing fireworks show.

Kristen Dillman walks with one of the race cars in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

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Here is the edit of the livestream video.

Livestream sponsored by Ettinger’s Home Hardware, Carruthers MacDonell Robson Law

Video production by Matt Dagley

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Indigenous dancers from Sipekne’katik in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

A firefighter waves to the crowd. (Dagley Media photo)

Shooting bubbles on a float. (Dagley Media photo)

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Payzants Home Hardware in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

A cow mascot walks alongside a float during the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

A Canadian flag is waved proudly from a vehicle in the Hay Days parade. (Dagley Media photo)