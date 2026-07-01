Sackville Community Days Parade 2026 livestream

LOWER SACKVILLE: Crowds lined Sackville Drive to get a great view of the annual Sackville Community Days Association Canada Day Parade.
The parade began at Downsview Mall where most of the close to 50 floats gathered to line up and travelled to the Rock church, where it ended.
The parade was the kickoff to a few days of fun, which will culminate on Saturday with music and fireworks at Kinsmen Beach.
Many local community groups and businesses were highlighted by participating in the parade.
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Relive the fun and excitement from the parade in our livestream.
Livestream sponsored by Jessy’s Pizza
Video production by Dagley Media
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