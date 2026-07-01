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Sackville Community Days Parade 2026 livestream

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ByPat Healey

July 1, 2026 , , , , , , , ,
This little one was showing the Canadian spirit dressed in red in a wagon that was fitted with material that was red as well. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Crowds lined Sackville Drive to get a great view of the annual Sackville Community Days Association Canada Day Parade.

The parade began at Downsview Mall where most of the close to 50 floats gathered to line up and travelled to the Rock church, where it ended.

The parade was the kickoff to a few days of fun, which will culminate on Saturday with music and fireworks at Kinsmen Beach.

Many local community groups and businesses were highlighted by participating in the parade.

The smile car. (Dagley Media photo)

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Relive the fun and excitement from the parade in our livestream.

Livestream sponsored by Jessy’s Pizza

Video production by Dagley Media

Mayor Andy Fillmore waves. (Dagley Media photo)
East Coast Wado Karate Club. (Dagley Media photo)
Calvin Pearce drove his Corvette in the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

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Sackville Driving school instructor waves a Canada flag.(Dagley Media photo)
The Sackville Business Association was promoting their summer movies in the park during the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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