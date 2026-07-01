Brown Hall, Waverley Amateur Athletic Association receive provincial investments

MLA Brian Wong speaks at an the announcement in Beaver Bank. (Healey photo)

BEAVER BANK: Residents of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank will benefit from new provincial investments supporting recreation and community spaces across the constituency, Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong announced on Monday afternoon.

The Beaver Bank Community Hall Association (Brown Hall) is receiving $8,770 through the Community Facilities Improvement Program to replace the flooring, ensuring the hall remains a great local spot for a variety of events.

Elsewhere in the constituency, the Waverley Amateur Athletic Association is receiving $25,000 to modernize and upgrade the 15-year-old bike park at McDonald Sports Park, allowing residents to continue enjoying it for years to come.

“Community halls, recreation spaces, and local organizations are at the heart of our communities,” said Wong, who is also the Advanced Education Minister.

“These investments in the Beaver Bank Community Hall and the Waverley Bike Park will help ensure residents and families continue to have welcoming places to gather, stay active, and build connections for years to come.

“I’m thrilled to see our government investing in these local spots.”

The investments are part of the Province’s $3.1 million commitment to 85 projects through the Community Facilities Improvement Program, Recreation Facility Development Program and Rink Revitalization Program.

Together, these programs help municipalities and community organizations improve recreation facilities and gathering places that contribute to healthy, vibrant communities across Nova Scotia.