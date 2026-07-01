Province modernizes road maintenance program

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will be able to keep roads smoother and safer with the addition of dozens of pieces of specialized equipment to its maintenance fleet, the Minister of Public Works said.



The new equipment – more than 80 pieces in total – includes a new way of handling asphalt that will result in better, longer-lasting pothole repairs. New front-end loaders will have brush cutters that can do a better job reaching under guardrails and across shoulders.



“We never stop trying to make our roads safer, and it’s time to modernize our maintenance program with new technology that can deliver better roads for Nova Scotians,” said Fred Tilley.

“This investment builds on the significant progress we’ve made on improving the condition of our transportation system to help businesses move their goods and ensure people get where they need to go.”



Other new equipment includes skid steers with asphalt planers, sweepers and compactor attachments for patching roads.

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The new way of handling asphalt is with hot boxes, which are insulated boxes that will allow crews to mix and transport the heated product to a job site for patching repairs.

Previously, asphalt was loaded on a truck and would cool slightly on the way to the site. Keeping the temperature higher longer will make the asphalt repairs more effective.



Each area of the province will have a dedicated crew assigned using the pothole and cutting equipment. Summer students will also participate in trash collection along highways.



A full list of the new equipment is available at: https://novascotia.ca/tran/publications/maintenance-improvement-plan-equipment-list.pdf

Quick Facts:

– the total cost of the new equipment is $8 million

– the government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways and roads this year, including $26 million for summer maintenance

– funding for staff to operate the equipment is included under the Rural Impact Mitigation program

– since 2022, the government has invested roughly $2.5 billion in the Province’s five-year highway plans



