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Suspicious deaths in Fall River under investigation by RCMP

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ByPat Healey

June 30, 2026 , , , ,
A RCMP cruiser. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) is investigating two suspicious deaths in Fall River.

On June 29 at approximately 3:40 p.m., RCMP HRD responded to a report of a deceased man inside a residence on Lincolnshire Dr.

While on scene, officers located a second man, also deceased, in another part of the home.

The investigation is ongoing with support from the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

Investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the manner of death. Further information will be shared as available.

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Officers appreciate support from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency as the investigation initially unfolded.

Anyone with information that could support this investigation is asked to contact HRD RCMP at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-101040

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ByPat Healey

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Pat Healey

Enfield, Nova Scotia

Email: pat@thelaker.ca

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